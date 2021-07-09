St Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cancel
The St. Louis Cardinals (43-45) will duel the Chicago Cubs (43-45) in the NL Central Division three-game showdown at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 2:20 PM ET. St. Louis failed to complete a series sweep after a 2-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the final installment of a series on Wednesday. However, the Cardinals beat the Giants in the series opener at 5-3, Monday and won Game 2 at 6-5 on Tuesday. Last time out, the St. Louis Cardinals posted six straight scoreless innings heading to a 2-5 defeat to San Francisco. Pitcher Johan Oviedo made 4.0 innings of work with two earned runs on three base hits allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out three batters of the Giants in the loss. First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt made one run on one base hit with a walk and an RBI in leading the Cardinals. Second Baseman Matt Carpenter added one run on one hit in the losing effort.

