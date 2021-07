The recent trade of Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers is just another reminder that the Chicago Blackhawks are moving forward instead of looking back at last decade’s Stanley Cup runs. With the NHL Entry Draft starting July 23, we have profiled the top five forwards and top four defensemen that could be available at the 11th overall pick. Now, we will look at the best two goaltending prospects of this draft class and why it makes sense to grab one of them.