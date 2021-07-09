KSP Investigates Fatal Collision In Larue Co.
Hodgenville, Ky. (July 8, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Larue Co. Wednesday morning. On July 7, 2021 at approximately 10:10 A.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Larue County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a two-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality on US-31E in Larue County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Colby Wilder, age 22 of Munfordville, was traveling south on US-31E in a 2011 Kia Forte. For unknown reasons Wilder’s vehicle struck the rear of a garbage truck, operated by Stephen Williams, age 28 of Elizabethtown.www.kcountry1057.com
