Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

KSP Investigates Fatal Collision In Larue Co.

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHodgenville, Ky. (July 8, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Larue Co. Wednesday morning. On July 7, 2021 at approximately 10:10 A.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Larue County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a two-vehicle collision resulting in a fatality on US-31E in Larue County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Colby Wilder, age 22 of Munfordville, was traveling south on US-31E in a 2011 Kia Forte. For unknown reasons Wilder’s vehicle struck the rear of a garbage truck, operated by Stephen Williams, age 28 of Elizabethtown.

www.kcountry1057.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larue County, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Munfordville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Hodgenville, KY
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Hodgenville, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Larue County, KY
Larue County, KY
Traffic
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Larue County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Accident#Larue Co#Ksp Post 4#Kia Forte#Magnolia Fire Department#Larue County Coroner#Reconstructionist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy