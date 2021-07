The “Inside the NBA” co-host took a jab at the “Undisputed” host in a recent interview, and explained why he doesn’t agree with the way Bayless analyzes athletes. “I can’t criticize some guys and then not criticize other guys. I think you lose all your credibility because that’s the one thing I hate about a lot of sportscasters and one of the reasons I hate punk-ass Skip Bayless — because cherry-picks the guys he likes and the guys he don’t like,” Barkley explained on the “Grant & Danny” show on Washington, D.C.’s 106.7 The Fan.