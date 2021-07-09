The Introduction of Instant Replay Showed That Seismic Changes to College Football Usually Aren't Quite That

One of my favorite things to reflect upon when it comes to this whole NIL business is exactly how pissed College Johnny would've been about student athletes getting paid. My freshman year at Ohio State was in 2003, a set of words that is now physically painful to type, and Troy Smith was just a scant few years away from taking a 500 dollar handshake from a booster and royally pissing me off. How dare he take an extremely nominal amount of money and jeopardize my enjoyment... I mean, his eligibility like that?!?