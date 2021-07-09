New York Yankees vs Houston Astros 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

American League vs. Nationals League MLB Pick Prediction 7/13/2021. AL vs. NL—MLB pick is American League and National League to play under the total of eleven runs. Missing from the All Star Game due to injury are Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Buster Posey. NL has a strong lineup of pitchers in Scherzer, deGrom, Darvish, Gausman, Buehler and Peralta to just name a few. AL on their side feature Shane Bieber, Gerrit Cole, Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodon and Kyle Gibson. Strikeout rates are high for both staffs. It is all about making contact to get past eleven runs. It is hard to make contact even for All Stars when they face the best aces and relievers in the game. Play American League and National League under 11.