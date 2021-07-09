Cancel
New York Yankees vs Houston Astros 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees will meet the Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Yankees are 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. The team won two of the three meetings against the Mariners and they were outscored in the series finale to a score of 0-4. New York delivered only 1 hit in the game. The Yankees are 4th in the AL East standings with a 44-42 record.

