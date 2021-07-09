Cancel
Agriculture

Dennis Sun: Corn Rules The Ag Roost – All Six Varieties, Worldwide

cowboystatedaily.com
 10 days ago

Those raising or feeding cattle or sheep in the High Plains or Rocky Mountain regions have to understand what happens in a corn field in Iowa or Brazil will affect their business. Staying current on the news and prices should be...

cowboystatedaily.com

State
Iowa State
#Field Corn#Feeder Cattle#Flint Corn#Flour Corn#Sweet Corn#Fed
Commodities
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Brazil
China
Argentina
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs as drought persists, soybeans pressured

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Monday, climbing to a 2-1/2- month high, supported by dry weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas that raises global supply worries. Soybeans eased after last week's gains, pressured by broader losses in outside markets, though weather...
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

USDA to provide pandemic assistance for livestock losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in recorded...
AgricultureCrescent-News

Double crop soybeans or cover crops?

Approaching mid-July, some farmers are still debating whether to plant soybeans after wheat harvest. Double crop soybeans are risky but high soybean prices, early summer planting and good weather favor farmers taking the risk. As summer progresses, the risk of failure increases on double crop soybeans. Cover crops are often planted from June to October with good results depending upon the species and weather. Planting cover crops after mid-July becomes a much safer proposition.
Agricultureagfax.com

Livestock: Ranchers Trying to Hang on to Cattle – DTN

After some of the busiest months in recent memory, at least a few North Dakota sale barns this week saw fewer sales of cull cows and bulls. As North Dakota comes out of one of the hottest, driest Junes on record, livestock producers are looking for any type of feed to hold on to their cows and calves — at least until the calves are weaned. Their challenge with the drought is pastures have dried up, and they have already eaten away at their hay and feed reserves. And they are about to face another stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s over the next week or longer.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soybeans: How Competitive Is U.S. Production?

Examining the competitiveness of soybean production in different regions of the world is often difficult due to lack of comparable data and agreement regarding what needs to be measured. To be useful, international data needs to be expressed in common production units and converted to a common currency. Also, production and cost measures need to be consistently defined across production regions or farms.
Oregon StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Oregon Adopts Ag Heat Rules

**In the wake of a heat wave blamed for the death of a farmworker, Oregon has now adopted an emergency rule that guarantees workers rest breaks in the shade and plenty of cool water to drink during hot weather. www.agriculture.com reports, farmworker advocates called for the passage of federal protections...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms for first time in six sessions, USDA report eyed

CANBERRA, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Monday for the first time in six sessions as traders readied for a widely watched supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans inched higher for a second straight session, while wheat ticked lower for a seventh...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peel: Feeder Cattle Markets Adjust to Higher Feed Prices

Peel: Feeder Cattle Markets Adjust to Higher Feed Prices. Rising feed prices continue to be reflected in feeder cattle markets. Market prices for feed grains increase in order to ration feed demand to balance with a limited supply. High feed prices is a market signal to all feed users to use less grain. For the pork and poultry industries this is a signal to reduce production, which is the only way monogastric animals can reduce feed use. For the cattle industry, high feed prices does not mean that less cattle will be fed and produced… certainly not for many months. The supply of feeder cattle adjusts only slowly with annual calf crops. High feed prices encourage the cattle industry to utilize the ruminant flexibility of cattle to change how cattle are fed.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Meat, poultry industry organizations join Protein PACT

WASHINGTON – The Protein PACT for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow, a joint initiative by 12 organizations representing the meat, poultry and dairy industry along with animal feed and ingredients, was announced on July 19. The group’s goal is to accelerate momentum and verify progress toward global sustainable...
Minnesota Statekxlp941.com

Drought Worsening In Minnesota, Livestock Farmers Seek Alternate Grazing Lands

(Undated) — Drought conditions are worsening in Minnesota. About half the state is suffering from severe drought and four percent is experiencing extreme drought, prompting a drought warning Friday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Livestock farmers are being forced to request emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is shutdown while wildfires burning just across the border in Canada threaten to spread, and many officials say more lawn watering bans are likely with no immediate relief from dry conditions.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-12 cents, corn up 6-8, soybeans up 5-7

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firmer, led by spring wheat contracts as dry weather in the northern U.S. Plains and Canadian Prairies threatens production. Adverse weather in European and Black Sea region wheat areas also supportive. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract scaled to a two-month high in overnight trading. * Spot Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat peaked overnight at its highest since November 2012. * Russian wheat export prices rose last week on the back of sharply higher U.S. prices and expectations of a less impressive crop in Russia, analysts said. * Ukrainian milling wheat export bid prices rose by $3 to $6 a tonne over the past week on uncertainty over the harvest amid bad weather, the APK-Inform consultancy said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 9-1/2 cents higher at $7.02 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 10-1/2 cents to $6.62 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 17-1/2 cents to $9.34-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn gains on technical buying and amid concerns over hot and dry weather in the western U.S. Corn Belt. Lower Brazilian second-crop corn harvest prospects adding support. * Actively traded December corn held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading and touched a two-week high. * Largely dry weather forecast for the Corn Belt over the next two weeks, meteorologists said. Much of the crop is in its crucial pollination stage of development. * CBOT December corn last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $5.59-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans rise on concerns about dry weather in the U.S. Midwest and Plains forecast. * Actively traded November soybeans rose to a 2-1/2 week high in overnight trading. * Forecasters expect mostly dry weather for the farm belt over the next two weeks as the soy crop begins its crucial flowering and pod setting stage of development. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 3-1/2 cents higher at $14.58-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans were 6 cents higher at $13.97-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm on tighter supplies

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Monday, as supplies tightened in the Northern U.S. Plains, traders said. "You've got a lot of empty yards," said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc. "We don't have a lot of large supplies, large runs. You're going to have to pay up for them."
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Drop Double Digits

Corn is 4 to 6 cents lower, soybeans are 15 to 20 cents lower and wheat is flat to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 6 cents lower, reversing lower from overnight strength with outside market weakness starting to weigh. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow more with the recent corn strength, the energy complex breaking out of the range to the downside this morning and driving demand fading short term.

