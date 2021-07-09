Dennis Sun: Corn Rules The Ag Roost – All Six Varieties, Worldwide

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firmer, led by spring wheat contracts as dry weather in the northern U.S. Plains and Canadian Prairies threatens production. Adverse weather in European and Black Sea region wheat areas also supportive. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract scaled to a two-month high in overnight trading. * Spot Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat peaked overnight at its highest since November 2012. * Russian wheat export prices rose last week on the back of sharply higher U.S. prices and expectations of a less impressive crop in Russia, analysts said. * Ukrainian milling wheat export bid prices rose by $3 to $6 a tonne over the past week on uncertainty over the harvest amid bad weather, the APK-Inform consultancy said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 9-1/2 cents higher at $7.02 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 10-1/2 cents to $6.62 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 17-1/2 cents to $9.34-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn gains on technical buying and amid concerns over hot and dry weather in the western U.S. Corn Belt. Lower Brazilian second-crop corn harvest prospects adding support. * Actively traded December corn held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading and touched a two-week high. * Largely dry weather forecast for the Corn Belt over the next two weeks, meteorologists said. Much of the crop is in its crucial pollination stage of development. * CBOT December corn last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $5.59-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans rise on concerns about dry weather in the U.S. Midwest and Plains forecast. * Actively traded November soybeans rose to a 2-1/2 week high in overnight trading. * Forecasters expect mostly dry weather for the farm belt over the next two weeks as the soy crop begins its crucial flowering and pod setting stage of development. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 3-1/2 cents higher at $14.58-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans were 6 cents higher at $13.97-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)