MLB

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 10 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies will battle the Boston Red Sox at the Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Phillies won three of the four meetings with the Chicago Cubs in their previous series and they dominated the series finale, ending the match with a score of 8-0. Philadelphia made 8 runs, 11 hits, and 7 RBIs in the game. Alec Bohm scored the first point in the 2nd inning and the final point was delivered by Bryce Harper in the 7th. The team ranks 2nd in the NL East standings with a 42-43 record.

