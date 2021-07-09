Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Had you said two weeks ago that this series in Boston would be a big one for the Phillies, i probably would have laughed. Lo and behold, after beating up on the Chicago Cubs and with the Mets coming back to the pack a little bit, the Phillies suddenly look like they have a chance. Most of this optimism is thanks to the offense coming back to life, the aftereffect of having everyone healthy for the first time in forever. The defense gave a game away Wednesday night and the starting pitching has been inconsistent, but here we are. On June 26, they had a 6.7% chance of making the playoffs according to Fangraphs. Today, they’re at 14%.