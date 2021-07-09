Lost Hayao Miyazaki Anime Licensed by GKids
Hayao Miyazaki has made a name for himself thanks to the legendary works that he helped create at Studio Ghibli, including movies like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle, but the first directorial debut for the prolific anime creator has been "lost" for some time. Recently, however, the company GKids has announced that it has licensed the original anime, Future Boy Conan, which was the directorial debut for Miyazaki and has yet to make its way to North America. GKids will create an English Dub for the series and plans on releasing it to the West later this year.comicbook.com
