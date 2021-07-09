Lost Hayao Miyazaki Anime Licensed by GKids

Once lost, the Doctor Who serial The Evil of the Daleks will be restored through animation this September. While fans await the upcoming thirteenth series of the modern series, the BBC announced that The Evil of the Daleks is the next of the missing Doctor Who adventures to get the animation treatment, filling in one more gap in Doctor Who's history. The animated version of this Second Doctor adventure will release on DVD, Blu-ray, and as a Steelbook on September 27th. Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks is the final serial in Doctor Who's original fourth season. It first aired weekly in seven installments, running from May 20th through July 1st in 1967. The BBC announced the restoration on the 53rd anniversary of the serial's final episode's debut.