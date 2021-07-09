Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Lost Hayao Miyazaki Anime Licensed by GKids

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayao Miyazaki has made a name for himself thanks to the legendary works that he helped create at Studio Ghibli, including movies like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl's Moving Castle, but the first directorial debut for the prolific anime creator has been "lost" for some time. Recently, however, the company GKids has announced that it has licensed the original anime, Future Boy Conan, which was the directorial debut for Miyazaki and has yet to make its way to North America. GKids will create an English Dub for the series and plans on releasing it to the West later this year.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Gkids#Studio Ghibli#Gkids#Nippon Animation#Gkids#North American#Gkidsfilms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Licenses Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and AT-X on July 14, and on BS11 on July 15. The version on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11 will be edited, while the AT-X version will be unedited. The edited version will also stream on d Anime Store on July 14, and the "see-through" version will stream on July 20. The anime will begin streaming on other services on July 27.
ComicsComicBook

Doctor Who: A Lost Classic Episode Is Getting Animated

Once lost, the Doctor Who serial The Evil of the Daleks will be restored through animation this September. While fans await the upcoming thirteenth series of the modern series, the BBC announced that The Evil of the Daleks is the next of the missing Doctor Who adventures to get the animation treatment, filling in one more gap in Doctor Who's history. The animated version of this Second Doctor adventure will release on DVD, Blu-ray, and as a Steelbook on September 27th. Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks is the final serial in Doctor Who's original fourth season. It first aired weekly in seven installments, running from May 20th through July 1st in 1967. The BBC announced the restoration on the 53rd anniversary of the serial's final episode's debut.
ComicsComicBook

Studio Ghibli Animator Reveals How Meticulous Hayao Miyazaki Really Is

Studio Ghibli has made some of the best animated films of all-time, and much of them came from Hayao Miyazaki. The director is known the world over for his charming animation and storytelling as seen in Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and so forth. Of course, Miyazaki's visions come together because of his talent, and a new story has revealed just how attentive the director is at work.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

GKIDS Acquires Miyazaki’s “Future Boy Conan”

GKIDS has acquired the North American rights for “Future Boy Conan,” the TV series that served as the directorial debut of the legendary “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke” director Hayao Miyazaki. The series tells the story of a world that was destroyed by earthquakes and tidal waves. Conan is born...
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dazzles With Bucciarati

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime with the upcoming story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, who is attempting to clear her name during the appropriately titled Stone Ocean series, but one fan has dived into the past of the series by creating sparkling Cosplay for one of Golden Wind's biggest characters in Bucciarati. With Bruno most likely having no part to play in the upcoming season, being killed in the final episodes of the fifth part of the franchise, it's no surprise that fans would want to dive into the past of the bizarre series.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

GKIDS To Release Future Boy Conan In North America With A Brand-New English Dub

GKIDS announced today it has acquired the North American distribution rights for FUTURE BOY CONAN (Mirai Shounen Conan), the 1978 directorial debut by Academy Award®-winner Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away). The 26-episode series, which was produced by Nippon Animation, will be released by GKIDS in late 2021. The acquisition marks the first time that the series will be available in North America. A new 4K restoration will be available with a new English dub version. International sales are handled by Nippon Animation.
Museumsculturalnews.com

Academy Museum to open Sept. 30 with unprecedented “Hayao Miyazaki” exhibition

After two years delay of the schedule, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will finally grand-open on September 30, 2021. Hayao Miyazaki, the Academy Museum’s inaugural temporary exhibition, marks the first North American museum retrospective dedicated to the work of its namesake: the internationally celebrated artist and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.
Comics/Film

The Daily Stream: ‘Summer Wars’ Signaled the Arrival of a New Anime Auteur, But Mamoru Hosoda is More Than “The Next Miyazaki”

The Pitch: Timid high school junior and math genius Kenji Koiso is strong-armed into posing as the boyfriend for fellow student Natsuki Shinohara, a spirited high school senior who drags Kenji to the rural town of Ueda for her great-grandmother’s 90th birthday. But after Keji receives a cryptic code on his cell phone and cracks it, he becomes the primary suspect for hacking of OZ, a vibrant virtual world that features everything from fun interactive minigames to the world’s traffic infrastructure. It’s up to Kenji to repair the damage and stop the rogue computer program responsible for the hacking.
Movieslwlies.com

Belle – first-look review

A teenage girl finds online fame in Mamoru Hosoda’s internet-age update of Beauty and the Beast. In the virtual world of U, five billion users congregate to chat, sing and hang out, represented by ‘AS’ – avatars based on biometric information that reveals a person’s “true self”. Suzu, a nervous teenager traumatised by the death of her mother, is a new sign-up who quickly rediscovers her passion for singing when she reinvents herself as a pink-haired character with a stylish wardrobe and a powerful set of pipes. She amasses millions of followers in U, but to the real world she’s still shy, secretive Suzu, who has a strained relationship with her father and secretly pines after her childhood best friend, Shinobu.
ComicsComicBook

Kyoto Animation Jerks Tears with New Commercials

In 2019, Kyoto Animation suffered an arson incident that took the lives of many creative minds at the studio, but after rebuilding the beloved animation house and continuing to work on various anime projects, new commercials have been created in order to highlight not just the studio, but emotions themselves. With Kyoto having supplied some of the most stunning animation when it comes to the world of anime, fans wished them well and offered insane levels of support as the animation studio built itself back up and gave viewers plenty of new projects to anticipate.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Goes Ghibli with This Gorgeous Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and David Production was a match made in heaven for the first five parts of the anime adaptation, with the animation studio performing a feat that many thought was once impossible in accurately bringing the world of the Joestars into anime. One fan has decided to make some jaw-dropping crossover art that imagined what some of the biggest players of the world created by Hirohiko Araki would look like if the creative minds behind the likes of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Spirited Away were able to animate the likes of Jotaro, Dio, Joseph, Giorno, and more.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Belle’: Cannes Review

Mirai’s Mamoru Hosoda plays in a virtual realm with this captivating alternate-reality animation. Dir/scr: Mamoru Hosoda. Japan. 2021. 127 mins. Beauty And The Beast asserts a strong influence over Belle, the vibrantly animated, emotionally potent new feature from Mamoru Hosoda. Telling the story of an unconfident high-school girl who becomes a sensation in a popular virtual-reality world, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of Mirai puts his heroine on a collision course with a fearsome creature with secrets of his own. Those who love the Disney classic will certainly note the homages made by Hosoda, but eventually the filmmaker adds his own wrinkles to the well-worn tale, transforming the fable into a metaphor for family, identity and trauma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy