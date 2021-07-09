Roslindale and West Roxbury education achievements
The following local residents were named to the fourth quarter and second semester honor rolls at St. Sebastian’s School: From Roslindale: Christian A. Casiano, of Roslindale, grade 12, honors with distinction. From West Roxbury: Cooper J. Bolton, grade eight, honors; Robert T. Craven, grade 10, honors; Seamus M. McDonough, grade nine, honors with distinction; Christopher J. Thompson, grade nine, honors with distinction; and Brendan J. Treseler, grade seven, honors with distinction.www.wickedlocal.com
