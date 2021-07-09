Cancel
EUR/USD: Bear Market Zone

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of publication of this article, the EUR/USD pair is traded near the 1.1856 mark, through which an important short-term support/resistance level passes. EUR/USD is in the bear market zone, and the breakdown of the short-term support level of 1.1832 will be a signal for the pair to resume selling.

www.investing.com

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control

EUR/USD remains pressured for third consecutive day, retreats towards monthly low. Virus concerns challenge economic recovery from the pandemic. US data, indecision over Fed’s action adds to the risk-off mood. ECB’s forward guidance will be the key amid fresh inflation target. EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Risk-off mood in the market points to further falls

EUR/USD has been struggling to hold onto the 1.18 level amid a risk-off mood. New week, new lows? Covid, US inflation and technicals point down, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs. Concerns about the Delta variant and rising US inflation to push the pair lower. “In Europe, travel and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD slowly falling

Early in another July week, the major currency pair is falling amid market players’ sympathies towards the American currency. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1810. The “greenback” got some significant support from the latest report on the retail sales in the USA, which showed 0.6% m/m in June after being -1.7% m/m the month before and against the expected reading of -0.4% m/m. The Core Retail Sales report showed 1.3% m/m against market expectations of 0.4% m/m. Despite the fact that Americans are currently spending more money on services, the demand for goods remains quite high.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Be Cautious As Stock Market Internals Are Deteriorating – Mike Swanson (07/19/2021)

I am testing a new theme/look for this website. I actually am planning to make a lot of changes and additions to the site over the rest of this year, but step one is to improve the overall look of it, including making it easier to read. I think this font on this post is better than the ones used previously. Everything seems to be working fine with the new theme, but if you have any problems please let me know through the contact form.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Technical Analysis Reveals Bearish Market

The latest inflation report confirms what we all know. Prices are rising rapidly. Federal Reserve officials tell us inflation pressures are transitory. Many commentators on business news channels tell us inflation is something to worry about. The debate is, in some ways, similar to discussions about whether the stock market...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bears Preparing for a Stronger Move

The increase in European Coronavirus infections weakened the attempts of the EUR/USD to correct its highest, as its gains during last week’s trading did not exceed the 1.1875 level. The lowest was 1.1771 during the same week, before closing trading stable around the 1.1805 level, amid a stronger control of the bears on the performance. In light of the growing concern, European countries are seeking to intensify vaccination campaigns, using the carrot and stick approach to convince the hesitant to get their doses because the more transmissible delta alternative leads to an increase in infection.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD edged lower to 1.1771 but lost momentum since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. on the downside, break of 1.1771 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of correction from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, though, break of 1.1880 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 1.1974 resistance first.
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure on growth concerns

Mixed US and EU data backed concerns about slowing economic growth. The focus this week is on the European Central Bank monetary policy decision. EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline towards fresh monthly lows. The EUR/USD pair finished the week just above the 1.1800 level, as the greenback retained...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Polkadot, BAT, Synthetix Price Analysis: 17 July

As the broader crypto-market lacked bullish sentiments, the altcoins mostly followed the same path into price reductions and strong sell signals. DOT recovered slightly from being undervalued and was oversold, at press time. Synthetix’s market also corresponded to the broader crypto-market’s weakness as the alt lost 20.9% of its valuation over the last week.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Market keeps Operations in Ranges

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart shows that the crypto market keeps operations in ranges of $35,000 and $30,000 that it has been over time kept. Variant tinier candlesticks have formed towards the lower range point at $30,000. The critical support baseline remains drawn at $30,000 to mark the extent to which the lighter falling force in the market may achieve in the long run of prolongation. The 14-day SMA indicator is beneath the 50-day SMA indicator as the bearish trend-line remains drawn-down across them. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region, slantingly pointing toward the southbound to indicate that BTC is still under pressure paired with the US fiat currency.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Trading Range In A Bear Tend

– Since June 18, there have been many overlapping and sideways bars, prominent tails and many reversals. That looks more like a bear leg in what will become a trading range than a bear trend that will continue much lower. – The EUR/USD Forex market has been in a bear...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stock markets and oil prices run out of bullish momentum

Stock markets are down on both side of the Atlantic, with growth fears hitting Europe hard in particular. Meanwhile oil is also coming under pressure for another day. Hopes of a new in-session record high for the Dow have been dashed, with the index moving almost straight down from the opening print. Indices generally are in retreat, after a morning in which European markets had tried to hold relatively steady. But as the day has gone on the trickle of selling has turned into a flood, and points towards a tough end to the week. Bullish momentum in US markets has finally run out, having already dissipated earlier in the week for European stocks, as the usual weaker second-half of July takes over from the often-bullish first half. But more than seasonality is at play here; earnings season arrived with US markets on a high (aside from small caps, which have been lagging for a while), providing a high bar of expectations to beat, and with the number of S&P 500 stocks down 10% or more from recent highs rising over the course of the week the signs of today’s turn lower were already there. We should not get ahead of ourselves however; the selloff on Wall Street is relatively contained, but the weakness in Europe tells a different story, and it is the growing crisis in infections that has hurt risk appetite there and will continue to hobble things for the time being, especially with an ECB meeting on the calendar next week that might potentially signal a modestly hawkish shift.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stumbles Below $32,000

The Bitcoin price path of least resistance remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin stays below $32,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is still struggling to maintain its position above the $32,000 level as its price may see another dive today. The Bitcoin price is in a dangerous position as the price may slip below the nearest support level of $31,000. Therefore, if this breakdown is confirmed, the downside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $30,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $31,521 with a slight rise of 0.43% on the daily price chart.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC pursues $33,600 before retracing further

Bitcoin price has been locked in a descending triangle pattern, indicating a bearish outlook. The leading cryptocurrency could see a potential trend reversal toward $33,600. A technical indicator flashed a buy signal, adding credence to the recovery thesis. Bitcoin price could see its downtrend retreat as it appears to reverse...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY And CAD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY breaks strong support at 110.10/00 using this level now as resistance. EUR/JPY shorts at 131.10/20 worked perfectly as we target 130.20/10 and strong support at 129.60/40 for an easy 150 pip profit. CAD/JPY we wrote: breaks very minor support at 8810/00 targeting 8775/65 before a retest of 8715/05. Targets...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1804; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1840 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1875. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1965. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1765 – as we can see, after a couple of tests of this area, bears still failed to break it.

