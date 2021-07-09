Cancel
Wall Street opens higher as banks, energy stocks rebound

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 35.6 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,457.51. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 8.6 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 4,329.38​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 18.6 points, or 0.13%, to 14,578.428 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

