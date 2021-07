After a 2020 without premieres due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel will return to the cinemas of the world with Black Widow. This film was due to be released last year, but the health crisis forced them to delay its release until July 9th, where you can see it in Disney+ with a Premium Access, although this Thursday it is already available in the rooms of some countries. Scarlett Johansson will say goodbye to the franchise with this film and everything indicates that it already has a replacement. Who will it be?