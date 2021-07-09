Cancel
Refugio County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 28.4 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs. Flow is to the slab elevation of the lowest homes in the northwest section of Refugio, and requires evacuations. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Mission River Refugio 23.0 22.8 Fri 8 pm 27.6 20.2 13.4 8.6 6.0

Refugio, TX
Refugio County, TX
Texas
