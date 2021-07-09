Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Teton, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES At 818 AM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles northeast of Augusta, or 14 miles south of Choteau, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Choteau and Fairfield. This includes the following highways Highway 287 between mile markers 46 and 62. Highway 89 between mile markers 23 and 40. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0