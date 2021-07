A 102-year-old veteran met with Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday in his nationwide tour to raise awareness for veterans and health care workers. Sidney Walton started his "No Regrets Tour" in 2018 and continued traveling the country through the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of visiting all 50 states and meeting with each state's governor. On his stop in Des Moines on Tuesday, Walton said that one of his biggest regrets is not meeting Civil War veterans at the 1939 World's Fair in New York; his tour, he said, gives people alive today the chance to meet a World War II veteran before their generation passes away.