Altria Group Sells Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business For $1.2B

Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty | Bellevue Branch | 10237 Main Street, Bellevue, WA. With over $40M in sales in the first half of 2021, the Nielsen RE Group’s recipe for success is simple: we do more for our clients than they expect—whether we are positioning a home for a strong return on investment or negotiating on behalf of a buyer. At the end of the day, we care more about our clients and create relationships built on trust, which allow our team of designers, marketers, and hard workers to present homes impeccably, achieving higher sales prices and smooth, low-stress transactions for buyers and sellers alike.