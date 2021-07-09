Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Altria Group Sells Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business For $1.2B

By Shivani Kumaresan
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXgSv_0as4XKcN00
  • Altria Group Inc’s (NYSE: MO) subsidiary, UST LLC, has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of $1.2 billion, plus certain liabilities.
  • Altria expects this transaction to close during the second half of 2021.
  • Altria expects to record any gain or loss on this transaction and related disposition items, which it does not anticipate being material, in the second half of 2021.
  • Altria does not expect to account for the results of Ste. Michelle as discontinued operations.
  • Altria plans to use this sale net proceeds for additional share repurchases.
  • Altria’s cash and equivalents totaled $5.79 billion as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: MO shares are trading higher by 2.72% at $47.66 on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altria Group Sells Ste#Altria Group Inc#Mo#Ust Llc#L P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

PQ Group Holdings (PQG) to Sell Performance Chemicals Business for $1.1 Billion, Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Performance Chemicals business to a partnership established by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Koch Minerals & Trading LLC for a purchase price of $1.1 billion.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Novo Nordisk To Buy Prothena's ATTR Amyloidosis Program For Up To $1.2B

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) will acquire Prothena Corporation plc's (NASDAQ: PRTA) and clinical stage antibody PRX004 and broader ATTR amyloidosis program. PRX004 is a Phase 2 ready immunotherapy designed to deplete the amyloid deposits associated with the disease pathology of ATTR amyloidosis. ATTR amyloidosis is characterized by the abnormal...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

683 Capital Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bellevue, WAgeekwire.com

For the Nielsen RE Group, success in selling local real estate boils down to a surprisingly simple recipe.

Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty | Bellevue Branch | 10237 Main Street, Bellevue, WA. With over $40M in sales in the first half of 2021, the Nielsen RE Group’s recipe for success is simple: we do more for our clients than they expect—whether we are positioning a home for a strong return on investment or negotiating on behalf of a buyer. At the end of the day, we care more about our clients and create relationships built on trust, which allow our team of designers, marketers, and hard workers to present homes impeccably, achieving higher sales prices and smooth, low-stress transactions for buyers and sellers alike.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold by its parent company, the tobacco company Altria, to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm based in New York, for about $1.2 billion in an all-cash deal. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Stocksinvesting.com

Altria Gains On $1.2 Billion Sale Of Wine Unit, Plan To Use Money For Buyback

Investing.com – Altria (NYSE:MO) stock was trading higher by 0.5% in Friday’s premarket following the company’s decision to sell its arm Ste. Michelle Wine Estates to Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion and focus on non-combustible tobacco and other products. That the company could use the proceeds to enhance its share...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Philip Morris to Acquire Vectura Group for $1.2B; Street Says Buy

Philip Morris International (PM) has agreed to acquire Vectura Group, an innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions provider, in an all-cash deal of approximately $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to shareholders’ vote and regulatory approvals. Based in New York, Philip Morris...
Businessshankennewsdaily.com

Exclusive: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold To Private Equity Firm Sycamore Partners For $1.2 Billion

One of the largest winemakers in the U.S. is set to change hands. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, a driving force behind the development of the Washington wine category over the past few decades, is being sold by corporate parent Altria to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to obtaining financing and other customary closing conditions.
BusinessBenzinga

Philip Morris To Buy UK Drug Company Vectura For $1.2B As Part Of 'Beyond Nicotine' Push

Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) announced Friday a deal that would give a further thrust to its "Beyond Nicotine" strategy. The Philip Morris-Vectura Deal Terms: New York-based Philip Morris said it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (OTC: VEGPF) regarding an all-cash offer to buy the latter for an enterprise value of 852 million pounds or $1.2 billion.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Altria Group (MO) To Sell Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that its subsidiary, UST LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (Ste. Michelle) business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments (Sycamore Partners), in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion and the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities (Transaction). Altria's net cash proceeds will be subject to customary net working capital and other adjustments at closing.
Drinksstarkinsider.com

Wine News: Chateau Ste. Michelle in blockbuster deal, sells for $1.2 billion

It’s not everyday you see a billion dollar wine deal. But Chateau Ste. Michelle is not your typical family-owned business. The huge Washington-based wine producer has announced that it is selling to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (owner of consumer retail brands such as Ann Taylor, Staples, Talbots and Hot Topic). Net size is reported to be about $1.2 billion (USD) per the Seattle Times. More details of the all-cash transaction can be found in the official news release.
Richmond.com

Tobacco giant Altria Group selling its wine subsidiary for $1.2 billion

More than 10 years after getting into the wine business, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. is exiting that business for a sale price of about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, announced Friday that it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business unit to Sycamore Partners Management L.P., a New York-based private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments. The transaction also calls for the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer initiates coverage on Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy