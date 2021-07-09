Last V12 Lambo, New Lotus, Road Trippin' Escalade And More: RAC #27

It's also equipped with modern tech and comfort features that would've previously been considered sacrilegious by Lotus aficionados. Long-troubled Lotus has always had the engineering chops—if not quite the capital or brand recognition—to go toe-to-toe with Porsche. Now backed by China's well-financed Geely, Lotus may at last have what it needs to take the fight to Stuttgart, which it will do with its first new mortally attainable road car since the third-gen Exige. It's called the 2022 Lotus Emira, and it might just succeed where the Alfa Romeo 4C and Alpine A110 failed.