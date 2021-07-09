Cancel
Legally Blonde' Almost Ended With A Queer Romance

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegally Blonde, famously a perfect film with perfect casting, was this close to becoming an iconic queer film. The movie’s ending as we know it is triumphant in all of its rom-com glory. Elle Woods frees her client thanks to her extensive knowledge of beauty and hair care, graduates at the top of her class at Harvard Law, is best friends with her former nemesis Vivian, and her doting boyfriend Emmett (who’s not a complete bonehead) has a ring in his pocket and is ready to propose. But the screenwriters and some of the cast recently opened up about the original ending 20 years after the film’s release in an in-depth oral history with the New York Times, and blew our minds in the process.

