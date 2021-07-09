McSwain Theatre returns to in-person entertainment with July Jae L. and Crossover Show

Live, in-person theatre has not been a part of our regular lives for quite some time, but it is roaring back. Some live in-person performances have been trickling back in the past few months, with local and touring bands playing at various venues, and events such as the Legacy of Giving Festival and Levitt Amp. This past weekend, one of my favorite shows, The Music Man opened at the Legacy Theatre downtown. Lights go down, overture starts, curtain opens, and we’re back. Sitting there with some popcorn and a drink while watching many talented local performers do their craft is a great feeling. I had been following many virtual productions and even had some live rehearsals with Broadway Through The Ages at STC, but this is the first in-person musical or play with an audience I went to since February of 2020. It’s great to be back, and with the vaccine, covid-testing, masks, and more knowledge of how the virus in general, it looks positive for theaters to stay open for a while. Can’t wait to see some more shows (and be in more too!).