It may have launched an electric sub-brand and its first adventure bike, but Harley-Davidson isn’t done releasing new motorcycles quite yet. For one, Harley-Davidson recently unveiled a limited-edition Revival of the classic Electra Glide. And soon, it’s going to show off something that’s been teased and rumored for quite some time. Whether it’ll be named Nightster, Sportster, Custom 1250, or something else, it’s going to be Harley-Davidson’s new global motorcycle.