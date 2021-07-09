DOT to hold public meeting on upcoming Route 365 project
ROME, N.Y. – A public meeting will be held next week to provide residents information on a project proposal to update state routes 365 and 26 in Rome. The $5.5 million project will involve paving about 4.5 miles between both Routes 365 and 26, making drainage improvements, and installing new signs and lighting. Crews also plan to remove the signalized intersection at Route 365 and South James Street to construct a median U-turn.www.wktv.com
