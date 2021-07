It’s not every day that we get a fresh release from Fisher‘s Catch & Release record label, but today is one of those days. The tune in question isn’t even a Fisher track, but rather, a Vintage Culture tune. If you’re a house head, I think you’re going to love this one. The tune in question, is titled ‘Free‘, and is a collaboration between Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc, and Roland Clark. Previously, we’ve seen Vintage Culture & Free Inc team up on their track ‘Cali Dreams’ alongside vocalist The Beach. If you’ve ever heard ‘Cali Dreams’, I’m sure you would agree with how good it is. With that being said, after having listened to ‘Free’, I think it’s safe to say that ‘Free’ is a tune of the same quality.