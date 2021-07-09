Western Slope Skies - Astrogeology: An Interplanetary Road Trip

Famed astronomer and prolific author Carl Sagan put it succinctly: “Exploration is in our nature. We began as wanderers and we are wanderers still.”. With the summer travel season hitting full stride, crowds of adventurers far & wide are seeking to capture that same wandering spirit in search of the nation’s many outstanding superlatives – such as the tallest, the deepest, the longest, and the oldest of geologic features. While at Black Canyon we enjoy sharing in the splendor of the Painted Wall, the tallest sheer cliff in Colorado , the greatest superlatives exist not on our planetary home but across our interplanetary neighborhood.