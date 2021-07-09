Celebrate Unplug Illinois Day with the Rolling Meadows Park District

Put down the phones and plug into a morning of family activities this Saturday at Salk Park!. Rolling Meadows Park District is celebrating Unplug Illinois Day Saturday, July 10 from 10am-noon at South Salk Park, adjacent to the Community Center at 3705 Pheasant Drive. The free event features kite flying demonstrations by ChicagoKite, a mini obstacle course and a visit from Kimball Hoot, the new mascot of the Rolling Meadows Community Events Foundation. Shaved ice treats will be available for purchase from Kona Ice of Schaumburg. Participants will receive an activity book with coloring pages, games, scavenger hunts and interactive fun.