Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

North American Bitcoin Mining Pool Reaps Benefits of a Post-China Future

By Alex Vuocolo
cheddar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, as Chinese authorities cracked down on bitcoin mining throughout the country, nearly all of the top 10 largest mining pools saw their computing power decline. It was a nail-biting moment for the cryptocurrency. In addition to minting new coins, miners are the workhorses that keep bitcoin's decentralized network up and running, and over the last decade the vast majority had flocked to China for its cheap and abundant electricity.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Zhang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Pool#Chinese#Foundry Usa Pool#Digital Currency Group#Foundry Digital#Cheddar#Hashrate#Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Hackernoon

What is Tokocrypto and Where is it Positioned in the Asian Crypto Markets?

The multi-million-dollar question now is: what’s next for digital currencies? The answer will be found in Asia. The likely outcome in Asia is that the trend becomes the norm. China is leading the world in central bank digital currency deployment along with Cambodia, while Singapore has cautiously positioned itself to be a major player using a different approach.
MarketsForbes

China’s Bitcoin Mining Drama Is Over. Why Is Bitcoin Still A Dud?

Bitcoin is still down. And I’m still blaming China for it. Last month, China banned Bitcoin mining in some inland provinces. It came at a bad time. Fresh off touting Bitcoin and Dogecoin as the next best thing after the dollar and the euro, Elon Musk said Bitcoin was bad for the environment and he was no longer accepting Bitcoin as payment for his Teslas. Bitcoin sunk. Alt-coins sunk. People blamed Musk. It was mostly China’s fault. And still is. Can we please move on now?
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

How To Profit From Bitcoin Funds

Price discrepancies crop up on cryptocurrency trusts. It pays to understand them. Bitcoins worth $2.5 billion are lying on the sidewalk. Who’s going to pick them up?. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the granddaddy of crypto funds, owns 654,600 coins, worth $20.7 billion. But shares of the trust are trading at a combined value of $18.1 billion, a 12.3% discount.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst claims this is the way you can retire early thanks to Bitcoin, cryptos

It’s no surprise that anyone would want to escape the rat race or maybe retire early. No, no advertisements here promoting insurance companies with their schemes and returns as in the traditional finance world. But, how about retiring early using cryptocurrencies? While the cumulative crypto-market capitalization, at press time, stood at $1.29T, given the current headwinds in the market, is it even feasible?
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin ‘To Overtake’ The Dollar By 2050 And Soar To $66,000 By The End Of 2021

Bitcoin has struggled over the last few months, falling by more than half from its peak of around $65,000 set in April. The bitcoin price is still up significantly from before it began its latest rally in October, a bull run that sent combined crypto market to a staggering $2.5 trillion before crashing back (subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and discover crypto blockbusters poised for 1,000% gains).
Marketsetfstrategy.com

AuAg Funds launches Europe’s first ESG-focused gold mining ETF

Sweden-based AuAg Funds, an investment boutique focused on precious metals and clean energy, has launched Europe’s first ESG-focused gold mining ETF. The AuAg ESG Gold Mining UCITS ETF is listed on London Stock Exchange in US dollars (ESGO LN) and pound sterling (ESGP LN), and on Xetra in euros (ZSGO GY).
Marketszycrypto.com

Galaxy Digital CEO: Asia Sells Off Bitcoin And The US Buys It Back

China has been the hotbed of cryptocurrencies for as long as one can recall. Reports dating to early 2021 ascertain that China hosted around 75% of the world’s Bitcoin hashrate, displaying the world’s crypto hub by default. However, the country recently waged war against the crypto industry, endeavoring to wipe...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bank of America Approves Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Clients: Sources

Clients are in the process of being set up, with some already live, according to one of two sources. Like most institutions, the bank has been conservative in its approach to the crypto sector, but due to the large amount of margin required to trade the futures, it is now allowing some clients to access the crypto market, one of the sources said. Some clients are setting up to trade bitcoin futures, which are cash settled, and one or two may have already gone live, the other source said.
EconomyTimes Union

PayBito to Offer Crypto Custody Solutions to US-based Brokerage Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. In the dire situation of the Covid-19 pandemic giving major blows to organizations around the world, global brokerage firms look for a solid ground to safeguard their digital assets. PayBito, teaming up with US-based brokers, comes to the rescue to shield their crypto assets by leveraging crypto custody solutions.
Energy Industrybitcoinmagazine.com

Is Nuclear Power The Future Of Bitcoin Mining?

The Bitcoin network’s share of global carbon dioxide emissions is only about 0.13% of the global annual total — approximately 47 million tons of a rough total 37 billion tons, by some estimates. But despite the fact that many bitcoin mining firms use renewables for a significant amount of their energy needs, Bitcoin is under sustained attack for its consumption.
Marketsmansionglobal.com

Looking to Diversify out of Cryptocurrency Holdings? Consider Buying a Luxury Condo

The wild ups and downs of cryptocurrency markets have been near the top financial headlines for months, so it’s perhaps no surprise that a rapidly increasing number of luxury real estate developers and sellers are getting into the game themselves, making properties available for currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and in the process, creating an attention-grabbing hook for their listings.
MarketsCoinDesk

Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio to Sell Decentral and Cut Major Ties to Cryptocurrency

He will be funding the entity from his own holdings, which he declined to disclose, and money he earns from the sale of Decentral, which he valued at “a few hundred million dollars.” He has already spoken with potential suitors and anticipates selling Decentral for fiat currency or a stake in another business rather than crypto. In 2018 when ether‘s price was less than half its current level, Forbes said Di Iorio was worth as much as $1 billion.
MarketsEntrepreneur

China’s Bitcoin Mining Plunges: Is Its Crypto Industry Dead?

According to a recent study by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, China’s bitcoin mining power plunged 75.65% between September 2019 and April 2021, when it accounted for less than half of the global. Bitcoin Mining Market Shuffles. While Chinese mining power has felt the clamp of authorities since June,...
Energy Industrycommunitynewscorp.com

Greenidge joins list of Bitcoin miners diversifying their energy sources

The upstate New York mining company, which once sparked controversy for its mining expansion plan, wants to reduce bitcoin’s impact on the environment. to the regeneration network. US-based bitcoin miners continue to push for an ESG-conscious business model. a joint press release. Greenidge is expected to purchase 2,300 WhatsMiner M30S...
POTUSFortune

The China crackdown is making Bitcoin mining more profitable than ever

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even before the Chinese government ordered a total shutdown of Bitcoin production and trading, the business of "mining" the world's largest cryptocurrency was yielding astounding profits. Sprawling plants the size of regional power stations, packed with specialized ASIC mainframes whirring 24/7, were generating margins that dwarfed the rewards of unearthing rival "stores of value" gold and silver.
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

Why Is Crypto So Volatile?

It has been an unpredictable year for crypto investors. After Bitcoin's value accelerated by 300% in 2020 and reached an all-time high in April 2021, crypto trading volume on popular exchanges like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy