North American Bitcoin Mining Pool Reaps Benefits of a Post-China Future
Last month, as Chinese authorities cracked down on bitcoin mining throughout the country, nearly all of the top 10 largest mining pools saw their computing power decline. It was a nail-biting moment for the cryptocurrency. In addition to minting new coins, miners are the workhorses that keep bitcoin's decentralized network up and running, and over the last decade the vast majority had flocked to China for its cheap and abundant electricity.cheddar.com
