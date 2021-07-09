Cancel
College Athletes Will Need Prudent Counsel in the Name, Image and Likeness Era

 11 days ago

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness. NIL is a massive game changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, I'm sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash if NIL had been passed in their time. My mind flashed back to the early 1980s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia, and I shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us to snap a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my graduate school years at Ohio State in the mid-1990s. George, who owns Eddie George's Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark "pancake" blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.

