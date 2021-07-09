Brooklyn Nets' James Harden frisked, briefly detained by police in Paris, not arrested
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden was stopped by police on Thursday in Paris but was not arrested or taken into custody, according to the city prosecutor's office. Harden was alongside rapper Lil Baby and a bodyguard on Thursday evening but not in the vehicle with them, French police officials told The Associated Press. The All-Star guard was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby's car was stopped after police smelled cannabis, and the rapper was brought into custody before being fined for transporting drugs on Thursday. He was released on Friday.www.freep.com
