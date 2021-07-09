Secure Law and Order in America
Over July Fourth weekend, according to CNN, at least 233 people were killed and 618 others were injured in more than 500 shootings across the country. Unbelievably, those tragic statistics actually represent a 26% decrease from July Fourth weekend in 2020. But overall, violent crime in 2021 across the nation -- and especially in major urban corridors -- has only increased over 2020's horrific baseline. Nationwide murder rates in 2021 to date show a roughly 25% annual increase over 2020, and that number spikes to roughly 30% in our large cities. In New York City, there has been a 32% year-to-date increase in rape and a 42% increase in grand larceny.www.arcamax.com
