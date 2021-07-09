Cancel
Ben & Jerry’s TV series set to air in August on Food Network

By Daniel Hollingworth
ABC6.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ben and Jerry’s Clash of the Cones” is offering $20,000 to whoever comes up with the flavor that most impresses the company’s co-founders. Six “ice cream creators” are going to create new flavors on a new four-episode TV series set to hit the food network in August. The creators must...

Kevin Bacon
Ludacris
Molly Yeh Hosts New Ice Cream Competition Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones

Ice cream masters are challenged to create a new Ben & Jerry's flavor!. Six ice cream masters from across the country have been hand-picked for a once in a lifetime opportunity: to create an original Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor of their own. Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones premieres with a special 90-minute episode on Monday, August 16th at 9|8c on Food Network and discovery+.
