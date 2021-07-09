Ben & Jerry’s TV series set to air in August on Food Network

Netflix has once again dropped the hammer on several TV shows and cancelled them all quite unceremoniously. According to a report from TheWrap, four comedy shows have been given the axe including the Gabriel Iglesias series Mr. Iglesias, the Kevin James-starring The Crew, Katharine McPhee's Country Comfort, and the Righter Doyle created Bonding. A spokesperson for the streaming platform confirmed that all four shows "will not be returning" to the streamer but did note that they "remains in business with Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin James and Rightor Doyle." The cancellation of some of these shows is perhaps marginally surprising since The Crew and Country Comfort only premiered this year, with the later arriving in March of 2021.