Belvidere ALMOST Let a Terrible Human, Convicted Animal Abuser Open a Dog Park

I was at my family's cabin in Wisconsin when the Chemtool Fire took place in Rockton, but I remember waking up that Monday morning and being glued to social media all day for the latest updates. I have several friends that live in the Rockton area, I know several firefighters that were on location at the blaze, and my sister-in-law was on location covering it for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. Needless to say, I was worried about all of them.