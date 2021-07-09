Belvidere ALMOST Let a Terrible Human, Convicted Animal Abuser Open a Dog Park
Back in 2014, a woman named Stacy Fiebelkorn was arrested for being a terrible human being. The Kane County Sheriff was called to her property where more than 90 animals were dead or starving. What kind of terrible person has dead horses and chickens scattered all over her property? The neglect and treatment of these animals should have found Stacy in jail for a long, long time. She served a year in jail, then moved...to Belvidere.967theeagle.net
Comments / 2