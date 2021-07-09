Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere ALMOST Let a Terrible Human, Convicted Animal Abuser Open a Dog Park

By Captain Jack
Posted by 
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 2014, a woman named Stacy Fiebelkorn was arrested for being a terrible human being. The Kane County Sheriff was called to her property where more than 90 animals were dead or starving. What kind of terrible person has dead horses and chickens scattered all over her property? The neglect and treatment of these animals should have found Stacy in jail for a long, long time. She served a year in jail, then moved...to Belvidere.

967theeagle.net

Comments / 2

967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Kane County, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Belvidere, IL
Kane County, IL
Lifestyle
City
Mounds, IL
Kane County, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Belvidere, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Dog Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Rockford, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

Rockford Woman Claims She Saw Man Heat Up Urine at a Gas Station

I don't know about you but I've never used a microwave inside of a gas station. I haven't even consumed anything from those heat rollers in probably twenty years. Is it the slight germaphobe in me? Maybe. It is because I think the general public is gross, probably. Either way, after hearing this story there isn't a shot in hell of me using a microwave in a gas station ever in my life.
Rockford, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

Watch Your Pets! More Coyotes Are On the Hunt in the Rockford Area

If you have the Nextdoor app, you may have the same love/hate relationship with it as I do. I love when neighbors share info that keeps others safe and informed, but I HATE when they use it as a forum to complain about others and life in this fair city. (I especially hate the multiple gunshots vs. fireworks questions I see on a daily basis during the summer months).
Public SafetyPosted by
967 The Eagle

Woman Tells Cops It’s Her Weird Friends Fault For Excessively Speeding on I-90

We all have weird friends. Maybe you're thinking, "No, I really don't." If that is you, you're the weird friend of your group. (Don't worry, it's a fun title.) A Woman for North Dakota was visiting friends in Minnesota when some weirdness erupted. Whatever happened was enough for the 36-year-old woman to hop in her car and burn rubber. That's when she caught the attention of police in Wisconsin.
Rockton, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

Your Chemtool Fire Pics Are Needed For New Illinois Mapping Project

I was at my family's cabin in Wisconsin when the Chemtool Fire took place in Rockton, but I remember waking up that Monday morning and being glued to social media all day for the latest updates. I have several friends that live in the Rockton area, I know several firefighters that were on location at the blaze, and my sister-in-law was on location covering it for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. Needless to say, I was worried about all of them.

Comments / 2

Community Policy