Texas State

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, July 9-11

FOX West Texas
FOX West Texas
 9 days ago
BIG COUNTRY (Abilene)

FRIDAY

Noon – Toasted Traveler, The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

7 p.m. - The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

7 p.m. – Jak Creek Band, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7:30 p.m. – Paramount Film Series, “Remember the Titans,” Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. – CHLSY, Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St.

9 p.m. – Billy Mata & Texas Tradition, PT Event Center, 5126 Brick Road

SATURDAY

9 a.m. – Downtown Abilene Walking Tour, Vera Minter Park, 233 Cypress St.

11 a.m. – Matera Vendor Market, Matera Gardens, 833 S. 1st St.

11 a.m. – Family Flix, Abilene Public Library, South Branch,

Noon – The Mill Winery Pop-Up Shop Market, 239 Locust St.

2 p.m. – Abilene Food Tour, downtown Abilene, 1101 N. 1St St.

3 p.m. – Meet and greet with “Blood In, Blood Out” star Damian Chapa (Miklo), Downtown Tattoo, 3534 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. – Evan Christian, The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

7 p.m. – Ryan Kolek, Betty Rose’s Little Brisket, 3934 Catclaw St.

7 p.m. – Tyler McCollum, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. – Summer Nightmare Tour featuring Pigweed and Transient, Homer’s Bar and Music Venue, 4201 N. 1st St.

7:30 p.m. – Paramount Film Series, “Remember the Titans,” Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. – Pokemon Meetup, Abilene Public Library, South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2 p.m. – Hendrick Regional Blood Center blood drive, Beltway Park Church north campus, 2850 TX 351

6 p.m. – Mixology 101, KAO Lounge, 137B Oak St.

CONCHO VALLEY (San Angelo)

FRIDAY

9 a.m. – Pure Barre grand opening, 2609 S. Johnson St.

10:30 a.m. – Story Time with Joe, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.

1:30 p.m. – DG Staffing ribbon cutting, 4238 Sherwood Way, Ste. 3

3 p.m. – J&A Candles ribbon cutting, 2034 W. Harris Ave.

4 p.m. – Holli Garet, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road – CHRISTOVAL

8 p.m. – Comedy show, Chadbourne Tavern, 115 S. Chadbourne St.

8 p.m. – The Regimes, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. – West Texas Funk, The Concho Pearl Icehouse, 1605 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. – Downtown Movie Night, “The Addams Family,” 17 E. Twohig Ave. parking lot

9 p.m. – Janie Balderas, Whiskey River, 125 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. – Manny Campos Band, The Casual Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. – Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild Christmas in July Craft Show, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road

9:30 a.m. – Photography Club, Stephens Central Library Sugg Community Room, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. – Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

2 p.m. – On the Right Track, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

3 p.m. – Book signing with Blake Hightower, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.

4 p.m. – Gus Constancio, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road – CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Pathos and Logos with Red Beard Wall, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

7 p.m. – UFC 264, Shenanigans, 3250 Sherwood Way

8:30 p.m. – Andrea Marie Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. – Stateline Band, Whiskey River, 125 E. Concho Ave.

10 p.m. – Brandon Michael, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

SUNDAY

1 p.m. – Studio 54 Drag Brunch, The Casual Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

2 p.m. – Trail of the Month Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

Want your weekend event listed? Email your information to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays and we'll get it in the calendar!

FOX West Texas

San Angelo Community Band to hold summer concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Constance Kelley of the Angelo State University music faculty, will present its second public concert of the summer at 7 p.m. Monday, at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 4522 College Hills Blvd. "Instant Concert" is free...
FOX West Texas

Pre-Independence Day stroll planned in downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Downtown San Angelo, Inc. announced Wednesday it will be hosting an Independence Day stroll from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1. According to a DTSA press release, the pre-Independence Day celebration will take place throughout historic downtown and will feature refreshments, live music and door prizes.
FOX West Texas

Shannon's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is moving

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is moving from Sunset Mall to the Shannon South campus, 3501 Knickerbocker Road, beginning Monday, June 28. The vaccine clinic will be on the first floor of the Shannon South Hospital facility, with the entrance marked on the east side of the building.

