West Texas Weekend calendar of events, July 9-11
BIG COUNTRY (Abilene)
FRIDAY
Noon – Toasted Traveler, The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
7 p.m. - The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
7 p.m. – Jak Creek Band, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
7:30 p.m. – Paramount Film Series, “Remember the Titans,” Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
8 p.m. – CHLSY, Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St.
9 p.m. – Billy Mata & Texas Tradition, PT Event Center, 5126 Brick Road
SATURDAY
9 a.m. – Downtown Abilene Walking Tour, Vera Minter Park, 233 Cypress St.
11 a.m. – Matera Vendor Market, Matera Gardens, 833 S. 1st St.
11 a.m. – Family Flix, Abilene Public Library, South Branch,
Noon – The Mill Winery Pop-Up Shop Market, 239 Locust St.
2 p.m. – Abilene Food Tour, downtown Abilene, 1101 N. 1St St.
3 p.m. – Meet and greet with “Blood In, Blood Out” star Damian Chapa (Miklo), Downtown Tattoo, 3534 N. 6th St.
7 p.m. – Evan Christian, The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
7 p.m. – Ryan Kolek, Betty Rose’s Little Brisket, 3934 Catclaw St.
7 p.m. – Tyler McCollum, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
7 p.m. – Summer Nightmare Tour featuring Pigweed and Transient, Homer’s Bar and Music Venue, 4201 N. 1st St.
7:30 p.m. – Paramount Film Series, “Remember the Titans,” Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
SUNDAY
1:30 p.m. – Pokemon Meetup, Abilene Public Library, South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
2 p.m. – Hendrick Regional Blood Center blood drive, Beltway Park Church north campus, 2850 TX 351
6 p.m. – Mixology 101, KAO Lounge, 137B Oak St.
CONCHO VALLEY (San Angelo)
FRIDAY
9 a.m. – Pure Barre grand opening, 2609 S. Johnson St.
10:30 a.m. – Story Time with Joe, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.
1:30 p.m. – DG Staffing ribbon cutting, 4238 Sherwood Way, Ste. 3
3 p.m. – J&A Candles ribbon cutting, 2034 W. Harris Ave.
4 p.m. – Holli Garet, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road – CHRISTOVAL
8 p.m. – Comedy show, Chadbourne Tavern, 115 S. Chadbourne St.
8 p.m. – The Regimes, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. – West Texas Funk, The Concho Pearl Icehouse, 1605 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. – Downtown Movie Night, “The Addams Family,” 17 E. Twohig Ave. parking lot
9 p.m. – Janie Balderas, Whiskey River, 125 E. Concho Ave.
9 p.m. – Manny Campos Band, The Casual Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. – Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild Christmas in July Craft Show, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road
9:30 a.m. – Photography Club, Stephens Central Library Sugg Community Room, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
10 a.m. – Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288
2 p.m. – On the Right Track, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288
3 p.m. – Book signing with Blake Hightower, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.
4 p.m. – Gus Constancio, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road – CHRISTOVAL
7 p.m. - Pathos and Logos with Red Beard Wall, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.
7 p.m. – UFC 264, Shenanigans, 3250 Sherwood Way
8:30 p.m. – Andrea Marie Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. – Stateline Band, Whiskey River, 125 E. Concho Ave.
10 p.m. – Brandon Michael, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.
SUNDAY
1 p.m. – Studio 54 Drag Brunch, The Casual Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
2 p.m. – Trail of the Month Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288
