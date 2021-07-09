Cancel
Paris, TX

Paris SBDC holding seven management / leadership training sessions

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 9 days ago
The Paris Small Business Development Center is holding a seven-session online training on management and leadership from Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions. The sessions, running from July 12 through August 23 each Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., are designed to help businesses struggling with employee retention, hiring, and attracting employees. Paris SBDC invited Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions to mentor local business owners on navigating the changes in the workplace.

frontporchnewstexas.com

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
