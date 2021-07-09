Cancel
Review: In 'Black Widow' Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Lead Marvel Into a New Age

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou knew it would come to this. After a decade of patiently enduring her female fate -- waiting around to be granted her own stand-alone movie while one male Avenger after another got his (Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Iron Man, Iron Man -- even Ant-Man, for God's sake) -- Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally gets the call. But it's too late -- in the Avengers timeline, Natasha is dead. And it wasn't much of a death, either: At the end of the 2019 "Avengers: Endgame," she fell from a cliff and got one final shot as a corpse before the story moved on without further ado.

Moviesprosperpressnews.com

AT THE MOVIES: Thanks to Florence Pugh and vulnerability, Black Widow packs an enjoyable punch

After a brief detour into 1995, Black Widow picks up right after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run from the U.S. government. With her Avengers found family disbanded, she just needs a place to lie low. That plan gets derailed once it turns out Dreykov (Ray Winston), the man who trained Romanoff to be an assassin in The Red Room, is alive. Not only that, but he has sent out master assassin Taskmaster to hunt down a collection of vials that would prove fatal to Dreykov's operation. To stop him, Romanoff will have to unite with her former adopted sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), as well as other figures from her old life like Alexei (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).

