Review: In 'Black Widow' Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Lead Marvel Into a New Age
You knew it would come to this. After a decade of patiently enduring her female fate -- waiting around to be granted her own stand-alone movie while one male Avenger after another got his (Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Iron Man, Iron Man -- even Ant-Man, for God's sake) -- Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally gets the call. But it's too late -- in the Avengers timeline, Natasha is dead. And it wasn't much of a death, either: At the end of the 2019 "Avengers: Endgame," she fell from a cliff and got one final shot as a corpse before the story moved on without further ado.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0