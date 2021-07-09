Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, OH

White man sentenced in attack on Black teen at Monroe County park

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toledo Blade
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a Monroe County park. A judge in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Thursday ordered Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime after he was accused of striking Devin Freelon Jr., 18, on June 6, 2020.

www.toledoblade.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, OH
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hate Crime#Race#Sterling State Park#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy