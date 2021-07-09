Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Final Installment of Melody in Mayhem’s Month Long Dedication to Female Composers

By KP Whaley
ashevillefm.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, July 11th, will be the final installment of Melody in Mayhem’s month long dedication to female composers in the realm of experimental music. Expect the unexpected from the likes of Mildred Couper, Xenia Pestova Bennett, Maggi Payne, Éliane Radigue, Ruth Weiss, Amy Denio and heaps more. Listen this Friday at 11PM if you wish to catch the show live or go to the archive here: https://www.ashevillefm.org/show/melody-in-mayhem/ to listen at your leisure.

www.ashevillefm.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Mayhem#Melody#Experimental Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer David Amram's Double Concerto "Partners"

Composer David Amram recently talked with The Violin Channel about his work. "At 90, the most memorable experiences in music and life come from that sense of partnership, where respect, sharing, and harmony make you feel happy to be alive," Amram said. "In music, as in theater, sports, or a...
Musicedm.com

F9's 44-Track Score Was Inspired By Electronic Music, Composer Says

"Life's simple. You make choices and you don't look back," Han Lue famously quipped in 2006's The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. The mantra rings true for the film franchise's composer Brian Tyler, who recently disclosed electronic music as a key element of F9's score. Don't worry, Brian—our eyes are looking straight ahead.
Park Forest, ILvillageofparkforest.com

HerStory: Woodwind Quintets by Female Composers

Join us for IPO’s socially distanced summer concerts. HerStory begins with Valerie Coleman’s Afro-Cuban Concerto, a work that focuses on Afro-Cuban rhythms and the virtuosity of wind instruments. The concert also includes Hedwige Chrétien’s Quintet and Barbara Harbach’s Freeing the Caged Bird, a four-movement tribute inspired by the literary works of four native St. Louis women who struggled to give voice to their creativity. All works are performed by IPO Principal Players Cynthia Fudala (flute), Naomi Bensdorf Frisch (oboe), Trevor O’Riordan (clarinet), Erin Kozakis (bassoon) and Lee Shirer (horn). For more information, call 708.481.7774. www.ipomusic.org.
MusicEDMTunes

Au5 Gives His Ophelia Debut Single Release ‘The Paper Owl’

Au5, the inventor of his own one of a kind melodic bass music is here with a new single, ‘The Paper Owl‘. This release is Au5’s first stand alone release on Seven Lion’s Ophelia Record label. A perfect place for an emotion capturing track like ‘The Paper Owl’. I’ll explain, This song opens up with Au5’s euphoric dreamscapes and touches your emotions with featured artist Arehlai‘s vocals. Then, this masterpiece drowns you in Au5’s signature bass growls and super-saw chords. Finally, The track resolves with a massive compound drop proving the sound design and music theory Au5 has spent his whole life working on.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Biz Markie Death Cause: American rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57, Wife, Net Worth, Instagram Explored!

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming into the headlines that the most famous rapper whose name is Biz Markie passed away on Friday evening (July 16). The rapper was 57 years old at the time of his death. He was the most established and well-known rapper based in America. He had earned huge respect and reputation in his whole career. He had a huge fan following on social media, the people were crazy for his rapping and singing. The rapper lived her life peacefully with his life. After getting the news of his demise, his fans are very sad and unable to believe the reality.
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Sunday's Muni Band concert to premier a new piece by local composer

Burlington High School band director Derrick Murphy will conduct Sunday's Burlington Municipal Band concert at the Crapo Park bandshell and he’s continuing the band’s Americana theme. The family-friendly concert is free of charge and will begin at 7:30 p.m. "An exciting highlight will be the world premiere of Burlington composer...
Musicthedigitalfix.com

Studio Ghibli composer’s new album features Spirited Away and more

Famed Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi has a new compilation featuring some of his best cuts on the way. The album features many of his anime movie songs, and a couple of original tunes for good measures. Songs of Hope: The Essential Joe Hisaishi Vol. 2 is a sequel to...
Musicpianistmagazine.com

The story behind the piece that won this year's Pianist Composing Competition

With the 2022 edition of the Composing Competition now open, we thought that taking a look back at the most recent winning piece may inspire you to give it a shot... Slow-burning intensity, mystical harmonies and a story with bubbles: a unique and winning combination for a new piano piece, according to Erica Worth and her fellow judges of this year’s 2021 Composing Competition.
MusicDoor County Pulse

Composer Diversity Integral to Midsummer’s Music

Midsummer’s Music (midsummersmusic.com) is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all aspects of its work and performances. The upcoming Kreutzer Connotations program exemplifies this by presenting pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven; a successful African American composer, William Grant Still; and a thriving, modern-day composer, Will Healy. William Grant Still, who...
TV Serieshorrornews.net

Asylum’s JUNGLE RUN – Mock-buster Mayhem Filled Trailer!

A search for their missing father turns deadly when sibling adventurers find themselves viciously attacked by jungle animals. But as they fight back against the relentless onslaught they start to realize something much more sinister may be behind the attacks. Directed by: Noah Luke. Writer Marc Gottlieb. Starring: Richard Grieco,...
Musictheprp.com

Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour, Etc.) Debut “Red Queen Phenomenon”

Supergroup Zealot R.I.P. have released the track “Red Queen Phenomenon” from their album “The Extinction Of You“. That new effort is presently on course for a September 10th release through Three One G Records. Blake Harrison commented of the song:. “‘Red Queen Phenomenon‘-Had a couple rough nights out with some...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Friday Full-Length: My Brother the Wind, Twilight in the Crystal Cabinet

Like a lot of two-guitar records, My Brother the Wind‘s debut, Twilight in the Crystal Cabinet, is all about the bass. Released in 2010 through Transubstans Records, the debut outing from the Swedish outfit formed in Västra Götaland on the Swedish west coast is pretty unassuming on the face of it. The cover art doesn’t tell you much, and though colorful with red and blue making purple in the middle in a way that also kind of symbolizes the musical coming together happening in the songs, the spindly nerve-looking design and black background give a darker, less shimmering impression than the material itself. Nothing against the artist, mind you, but what you see isn’t necessarily what you get when it comes to the entire spectrum of the at least partially improvisational psychedelic craft on display.
TV SeriesFANGORIA

FEAR STREET PART 3: Watch The Trailer For Leigh Janiak's Final Installment Of The R.L. Stine Trilogy

The first two installments of Fear Street have taken us to 1994 and 1978, respectively. With the third installment, we are going way back to 1666. We've got some familiar faces, missing eyeballs and a heaping pile of steaming eyeball goop. By going back to the beginning, can our beloved Shadysiders end Sarah Fier’s curse? In the words of wide-eyed little brother Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), "What happens now?" We don't know, Josh. But we can't wait to find out!
Visual Artclassicfm.com

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

The Romantic composer has been brought realistically to life through digital sculpting technology. An artist has created a stunning, realistic 3D portrait of classical music’s Claude Debussy. Debussy, a late 19th-, early 20th-century composer known for his beautiful impressionist music, wrote extensively for the piano, orchestra and opera stages, and...
Chicago, ILchicagoclassicalreview.com

Alsop opens CSO’s Ravinia return with salutes to women and black composers

With the celebratory thwacks of bass drum and timpani that open Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra made it thunderously clear on Friday evening that it was back in business at Ravinia. The Copland-esque rhythmic punch of Tower’s salute to her musical sisterhood...
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: James Horner, By Request

James Horner wrote one of his last works, Pas de Deux, for a brother and sister duo simply because they asked him nicely. We'll enjoy it during our music this morning beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musicclassical-music.com

Shostakovich and football: how the beautiful game shaped the composer’s life and music

Shostakovich and football may seem unlikely bedfellows. But the great composer happened to be a passionate and obsessive fanatic of the beautiful game, as well as a lifelong supporter of his local team, FC Zenit. Indeed, so devoted was he to Zenit that the club – called Zenit St Petersburg today – decided to pay tribute to their most illustrious fan by putting on a spectacular celebration timed to coincide with the 110th anniversary of his birth. It took place at the Petrovsky Stadium in St Petersburg on 2 October 2016, just before a match between Zenit and their bitter rivals, Spartak Moscow. As an astonishing visual and music display, the event featured a huge portrait of the composer draped along the stands and was accompanied by a live performance of musical quotations from his Leningrad Symphony. It may well have inspired Zenit to produce their best football and to win the match 4-2.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Ravi Coltrane On Alice Coltrane’s ‘Kirtan: Turiya Sings’

As part of the 2021 Alice Coltrane release Kirtan: Turiya Sings, Ravi Coltrane, the son of Alice Coltrane and producer of the project put together a note to be included in the album. uDiscover is proud to present the note, which explains the thinking behind its unique sound. In 1981,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy