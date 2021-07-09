Final Installment of Melody in Mayhem’s Month Long Dedication to Female Composers
Friday, July 11th, will be the final installment of Melody in Mayhem’s month long dedication to female composers in the realm of experimental music. Expect the unexpected from the likes of Mildred Couper, Xenia Pestova Bennett, Maggi Payne, Éliane Radigue, Ruth Weiss, Amy Denio and heaps more. Listen this Friday at 11PM if you wish to catch the show live or go to the archive here: https://www.ashevillefm.org/show/melody-in-mayhem/ to listen at your leisure.www.ashevillefm.org
Comments / 0