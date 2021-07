Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted an absolute pardon to a client of the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law on Wednesday. Taken into custody at age 18, Bobbie Morman Jr. served more than 22 years of a 48-year prison sentence for an Aug. 4, 1993, drive-by shooting in which no one was injured. Though the men who were in the vehicle in question testified that Morman was not among them, Morman stood trial later that year and a jury convicted him, based on eyewitness testimony, of three counts of attempted malicious wounding, as well as firearms charges. Another man who was never interviewed by police, Glen Payne, testified at the trial that he had committed the crime.