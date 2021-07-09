WWE debuts wrestler-inspired wines

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher has confirmed that WWE had at least considered plans to introduce Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles at one point. It was reported in March 2018, via PWInsider, that WWE officials had given the green-light to introducing new WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles to the 205 Live brand. It was noted that several belt designs had been worked on internally, and the company had finalized plans for the look of the belts. WWE crowned a new Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, which was Cedric Alexander defeating Mustafa Ali for the vacant title, and the plan was to introduce the tag team straps some time after that, but there was no official timetable.