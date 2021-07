Subsequent to delivering her perseveringly appealing presentation single, “Whip My Hair” in 2010 (when she was only nine years of age), the vocalist and rapper Willow proceeded to deliver in excess of about six collections and EPs of generally uptempo popular and dance music. Be that as it may, on her most recent collection, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old craftsman gets noisy and electric with an assortment of ’90s-impacted guitar rock, enlivened by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open the current week’s show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow’s outstanding development as a craftsman.