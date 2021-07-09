Manufactured Home on 25 Acres For Sale in Cumby || $387,500
Mobile/Manufactured Hm w Land – 25 acres in East Texas! Lovely, like new home is 3-2 with high end finish out. Textured walls, Granite counters, low E windows and walk-in shower are just some of the upgrades for this well thought out home. Situated overlooking a large pond with a wonderful mix of pasture and woods. Steel frame covered back deck to enjoy morning coffee. Kitchen is beautiful with oversized island and pantry with sliding barn door. Bright big picture windows. Split Bedrooms, Large Utility Room. Perfect for cattle, horses, gardening or hunting. Carport and storage container stay. Fiber Optic Internet. 75 mi to DFW, 20 mi to L-3 and 15 min to TAMU-C. Adjoining home on 15 acres also for sale, MLS 14614793.frontporchnewstexas.com
