Cumby, TX

Manufactured Home on 25 Acres For Sale in Cumby || $387,500

Mobile/Manufactured Hm w Land – 25 acres in East Texas! Lovely, like new home is 3-2 with high end finish out. Textured walls, Granite counters, low E windows and walk-in shower are just some of the upgrades for this well thought out home. Situated overlooking a large pond with a wonderful mix of pasture and woods. Steel frame covered back deck to enjoy morning coffee. Kitchen is beautiful with oversized island and pantry with sliding barn door. Bright big picture windows. Split Bedrooms, Large Utility Room. Perfect for cattle, horses, gardening or hunting. Carport and storage container stay. Fiber Optic Internet. 75 mi to DFW, 20 mi to L-3 and 15 min to TAMU-C. Adjoining home on 15 acres also for sale, MLS 14614793.

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

NETBIO Sale Coming Up on Friday, July 16

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) will hold its next pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale on Friday, July 16. Over 4,000 head of cattle that have been weaned and raised through the NETBIO pre-conditioning program have already been consigned to the sale and NETBIO officials are expected over 4,500 head to be sold.
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Perfect for Entertaining For Sale in Sulphur Springs || $249,500

Single Family Detached – 3 BR 2 Bath – NEW ROOF being installed! Lovely home offers Vaulted beamed ceiling with huge living areas perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. FP in living room is a focal point with oversized hearth for extra seating. Spacious Kitchen with NEW appliances and Updated granite countertops. Pretty wood look flooring. Freshly painted in neutral tones makes a blank canvas for your d cor. Large Primary BR with ensuite bathroom and a HUGE walk-in closet. Split BR plan. Sizable back yard with lots of grass space is perfect for play or garden. Storage building and nice 2 carport offers covered patio space. New water Heater. Secret storage room, plus utility room with pantry! 90 mi to DFW. 5 min to downtown!

