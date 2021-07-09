'Words Can't Describe Our Loss': Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead At 19

Caitlyn Loane, a rising Australian TikTok star who was known for sharing her life as a farmer, has suddenly died at age 19.

Caitlyn's father, Phillip Loane, confirmed the tragic news on Thursday, July 8, sharing: "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family. Words can't describe our loss."

Her family did not disclose her cause of death; however, her father hinted that it could have had to do with possible mental health struggles. While sharing his statement, Phillip emphasized that "every day should be 'R U OK?' Day."

R U OK? Day is a national day of action in Australia created by a non-profit suicide prevention organization that promotes "conversations that can help others through difficult times in their lives," according to the foundation's site.

The late social media star's mom, Richele Loane, also praised her daughter for her positive energy and love for getting down and dirty. "Her smile lit up the room," Richele told The Mercury, per PEOPLE. "She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty — in some photos she has mud up to her knees."

Caitlyn — who had over 63,000 followers on TikTok and received hundreds and thousands of views on some of her posts — was a fourth-generation farmer who gained recognition on the social media platform for offering a glimpse of her life as a Tasmanian farmer. In Caitlyn's last TikTok video, posted June 26, she shared photos of herself holding a calf, covered in mud and taking care of a sheep.

Her other videos consisted of her taking care of cows and their babies, helping animals give birth and glimpses of the other work she does on the farm.

Apart from life on the farm, Caitlyn enjoyed playing recreational Australian rules football. Following the news of her death, Caitlyn's team, the Devonport Football Club, posted a statement to Facebook.

The team shared their support for Caitlyn's family during this time. "The Board, the members, players, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters of the Devonport Football Club convey our sincere condolences and warmest thoughts to Caitlyn's family and friends, which, of course, includes her teammates in the DFC Senior Women's team," the Thursday statement read.

The team noted, "The past week has put into context what really matters in life, and has reminded us all that football, as unifying as it is, is just a game after all," adding that the team's current priority is to "provide an empathetic, supportive network to all associated with the club, with particular focus on those most affected by the tragic passing of Caitlyn."