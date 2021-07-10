Please Enable JavaScript

A home designed by the same architect behind John Ringling's Ca' d'Zan palace in Sarasota, is now on the market. In the early 1920s, New York-based architect Dwight James Baum designed 42 homes in the burgeoning golf-course community of Temple Terrace, which is named after the Temple orange hybrid groves in the area. The homes were some of the first built in the community, and are believed to be the largest collection of Baum's work in the Southeast. However, only about 19 of these abodes still exist, and one of them is currently for sale.