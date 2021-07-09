Closing on land in Phase 1 of Parkade development expected by end of month

MANCHESTER — While paperwork and financing have delayed some of the initial site work, Parkade 1 LLC, the developer picked to revitalize the old Parkade side on Green Manor Boulevard, hopes to begin work on infrastructure later this year before breaking ground on Phase 1 next spring.

Mike Licamele, one of the principals at Manchester Parkade 1 LLC, said everything is going great with the Silk City Green project so far. He said his team has been working on thousands of pages of legal documents related to financing and residential plans ahead of closing on the first set of properties.

“Obviously we would love everything to go a little faster, but there’s no deal killers, no problems, or no unsolvable issues,” Licamele said.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson said town staff is preparing for the closing on the first piece of the property by the end of this month.

“This is what provides them the land for the infrastructure and micro-grid, the roads, and elements like that,” Anderson said.

Once that land is in Parkade 1 LLC’s name, the developer can begin with those initial steps to break ground. Before they begin Phase 1, the group will have to submit detailed building plans to receive permits, Anderson said, which town officials expect to see soon.

“The development agreement does give them some time to get a building permit for the first phase,” Anderson said.

Licamele said the cost of Phase 1 is now about $85 million. In addition to infrastructure, Phase 1 includes four buildings: an apartment building; a 26,000-square-foot building with office space; a mixed-use building with apartments above a 12,000-square-foot retail space; and an 18,000-square-foot retail building.

“That’s going fine, we just need to get all the rest of the documentation in to straighten that out,” Licamele said. “Because of the nature of this construction financing, it just takes a really long time.”

Licamele said Phase 1 is on pace to break ground of vertical construction of buildings in spring 2022 when the weather breaks from winter.

“It’s our goal to get as much of the infrastructure going and done, meaning the roads, drainage, and utilities, by the fall or when we start in March,” Licamele said.

When construction on Phase 1 is completed, businesses and tenants could begin moving in.

“There’s always work to do, but we’re still moving forward,” Anderson said.

In March, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved an inland wetlands permit for activities related to site preparation and the installation of underground utilities and infrastructure. The approval was given with the condition that developers submit technical information related to parts of the plan in the future. The permit is valid for five years.

At that time, the commission also approved a special exception combined preliminary and detailed site plan for the developer’s first phase of the Parkade project as well as the erosion and sediment control plan. The special exception will allow residential units on the first floor of buildings in some areas.

Licamele said that since these approvals, his team has been working to fulfill the conditions set by the PZC. He thanked town staff for working with his team over the last year-plus for helping get to this point.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working on this project and getting close to the point where we’re ready to start construction,” Licamele said.

He acknowledged that residents have been highly anticipating what happens with the Parkade site, something his team doesn’t take lightly.

“I know everyone has been very bummed and skeptical, and kind of ‘nothing’s happened for a long time,’” Licamele said. “Nobody sees what we’re doing — there’s 40 people working on this project between architects, engineers, attorneys, and finance people. … We’re doing everything to make this happen.”