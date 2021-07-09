Cancel
'Gunpowder Milkshake' Composer Frank Ilfman Mixes Spaghetti Western, Indie-Rock, Orchestral Sounds (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jazz Tangcay
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first single from the upcoming film “Gunpowder Milkshake” has been released. Composed by Frank Ilfman (“Big Bad Wolves”), “Goonfight at Gutterball Corral” fuses indie-rock with a spaghetti Western style, further mixed with a large orchestra and soprano vocal. Directed and co-written by Navot Papushado (also known for”Big Bad Wolves”),...

Henry Mancini
Michel Legrand
Frank Ilfman
Ennio Morricone
Karen Gillan
