Jupiter Wellness Stock Increases Over 9%: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) increased by over 9% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) increased by over 9% during intraday trading. Investors responded positively to Jupiter Wellness announcing they have entered into an exclusive agreement to license Photocil, a novel patented topical cream that provides clinically-proven relief for Psoriasis, Vitiligo, and Atopic Dermatitis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Diseases#Skin Conditions#Europe#Jupiter Wellness#Jupw#Psoriasis#Atopic Dermatitis#Applied Biology Lrb Ab#Ip#Us Patent#Isga
