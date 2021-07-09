Jupiter Wellness Stock Increases Over 9%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) increased by over 9% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) increased by over 9% during intraday trading. Investors responded positively to Jupiter Wellness announcing they have entered into an exclusive agreement to license Photocil, a novel patented topical cream that provides clinically-proven relief for Psoriasis, Vitiligo, and Atopic Dermatitis.pulse2.com
Comments / 0