There Are Four Different Types of Serial Killers—Here's How Experts Describe Them

Dr. Laura Pettler, along with her partner in crime-fighting, Melissa Moore, are taking a deep dive into murder cases in the upcoming podcast, “Life After Happy Face.”. “Life After Happy Face” is a follow-up to Moore’s “The Happy Face Killer” podcast, which followed the case of Keith Jesperson, a serial killer who wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest during the 1990s. Moore, who is Jesperson’s daughter, grew up unaware that her father was a murderer. The podcast provides a unique look into the eyes of a victim on the other side: the killer’s family member.