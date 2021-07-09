Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, CT

YOUR MANCHESTER: Locals made impact on auto racing scene; one became nationally-known broadcaster

Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is there a big two in the barn?” my granddaughter asked as we were cleaning the large red barn my father owned. I smiled at a memory. My father was a pack rat (old-style hoarder). Fortunately for him, he also had a large barn in which he could store his collections. Among the items is a large No. 2 painted on a sheet of metal. Inside the number were signatures, including my father’s name.

www.journalinquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
Manchester, CT
Sports
City
Manchester, CT
State
Maine State
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Berggren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Race Cars#Auto Racing#Motor Racing Network#Espn#Cbs#Tnn#Oxford Plains Speedway#The Old Manchester Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy