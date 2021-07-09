Cancel
Major '90s Fierceness: Karrueche Tran Rocks Wild Throwback Outfit Including Furry Bucket Hat At PrettyLittleThing Party — Get The Look

By Ashley Joy Parker
OK! Magazine
 9 days ago
Source: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Rewind to the '90s! Karrueche Tran was one of the many celebs who hit up the PrettyLittleThing Madhouse party, presented By Teyana Taylor, held at Wisdome Los Angeles on July 3.

The Claws star turned heads on the step-and-repeat in a fierce '90s-inspired ensemble, which included a black halter crop-top with sexy ring front detail teamed with a pair of black flared pants with flirty lace-up slits at the hip.

Source: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

The trendy 33-year-old accessorized with toe-strap sandals, a black studded bucket bag and a furry black bucket hat — one of the most iconic trends of the decade.

Silver jewelry and bright green eye makeup completed the look.

Source: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Tran's ex Chris Brown was also seen at the bash. The sighting marks the second time in less than a week that the former couple have attended the same event. They (separately) hit up a special Space Jam: A New Legacy event at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

But The Bayn actress assured fans they shouldn't

. After a few blogs ran a story noting that Breezy and the model left the amusement park just minutes apart, she took to Twitter to state: "… there was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam… there were a ton of other people there. Next."

Source: MEGA

Want to get the look? Recreate Tran's killer '90s outfit with similar styles below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otnOb_0as4TTAq00

Modegal's Halter Ring Front Deep V Neck Backless Crop Top retails for $13.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3SUA_0as4TTAq00

WDIRARA's Cut Out Wide Leg Flare Pants retail for $21.99.

Tngan's Faux Fur Bucket Hat retails for $15.99.

Vivianly's Square Toe with Toe Ring Mules retail for $39.99.

Miuco's Beadedv Handmade Weave Crystal Pearl Tote Bag retails for $69.99.

NYX Professional Makeup's Slide On Pencil, Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil - Esmeralda, retails for $8.

