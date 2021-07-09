Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man accused of date rape in Manchester

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCBj1_0as4TPdw00
By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

A Manchester man is facing accusations that he raped and assaulted a woman he was dating during an argument brought about by jealousy.

William Maurice Walsh, 26, who has listed his address as an apartment at 265 Slater St., is facing felony counts of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and first-degree unlawful restraint as well as a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault in a Nov. 14 incident in his apartment.

He was arrested in the case in April and is free on $55,000 bond in that and an earlier domestic violence case involving a different woman, court records show.

Walsh declined through a lawyer to discuss the case with police, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer Jeremy Curtis.

Walsh’s current lawyer Gerald M. Klein, said Thursday that Walsh and the 20-year-old accuser had been in a sexual relationship for four or five months and had consensual relations on Nov. 14.

“Although anything is possible, this is a matter at this point that is 100% going to be decided by a jury,” Klein wrote in a text message.

Curtis’ affidavit details the following:

The woman reported the incident to police two days after it happened. She said she had met Walsh via the dating app Tinder in the first week in September and they “immediately clicked and started hanging out more frequently,” usually at his apartment.

By October they began arguing over his belief that she was texting other guys, which she denied.

After Walsh took a four-day trip to Florida in November, he told her he had had sex with three other women and asked if she wanted to be honest with him about anything.

She said she initially told him she hadn’t been with anyone else. But, when he didn’t believe her and refused to talk to her, she said, she falsely told him that she had had a guy over to Walsh’s apartment while she was cat sitting for him during the Florida trip.

After a Nov. 14 phone conversation lasting at least three hours, she went to Walsh’s apartment in the evening to talk more. As soon as she arrived, she said, Walsh demanded that she perform a sex act on him before they talked, which she said she did reluctantly.

She said he grew angry, frightening her. She said she told him she was going to leave, to which he replied, “No you’re not.”

She said he kept telling her they were going to have sex and she kept telling him she didn’t want to. But as he became increasingly agitated, she grew afraid and reluctantly had sex with him out of fear of what might happen if she didn’t.

In a subsequent interview, conducted after a judge asked for clarification about the woman’s fear, she said Walsh had previously exhibited explosive behavior toward her that had led to him threatening and pushing her. She said he is “a lot bigger” than she is and was refusing to let her leave, adding that she didn’t believe she could “physically overtake” him to leave the apartment.

She added that he didn’t seem to be himself and had a “crazed and angry” look that caused her to fear he would hurt her if she didn’t do what he wanted.

Later, while they were on a couch having sex, she said, he aggressively forced her head into the couch and she couldn’t move. Still later, she said, he slapped her in the face several times, once causing her neck “to whiplash,” and touched her aggressively in a sexual way.

Manchester police have twice arrested Walsh on domestic violence charges involving other women, the officer reported. One case remains pending, while online state judicial records contain no reference to the other, indicating that it has ended without a conviction.

Comments / 0

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
304
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Date Rape#Domestic Violence#Police#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public Safetyaugustacrime.com

Hephzibah Man Accused of Raping Daughter 635 Times!

A Hephzibah man has been captured on charges that he raped his daughter 635 times, according to a sheriff’s report. Nicholas Alexander Mims, 46, was captured almost immediately Wednesday after news spread that he was wanted for sexually abusing his daughter from the age of 16. According to a report,...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

12-year-old gives birth, man accused of rape of minor

TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-girl has given birth and the adult man, with whom she said she was in a relationship, has been arrested. The girl arrived at a Tulsa hospital this week in mid-labor, KOKI reported. Police in Tulsa said Juan Miranda-Jara confessed that he and the preteen had...
Zanesville, OHYour Radio Place

Zanesville Man Charged With Rape of Toddler

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Authorities in Muskingum County have arrested an area man, in connection with the rape of a toddler. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, 65-year-old Robert Hearing of Zanesville was charged with multiple counts, including: Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Materials or Performance, Gross Sexual Imposition, Kidnapping and Rape.
Carrollton, TXbubblelife.com

Carrollton Man Receives 63 Years in Prison for Date Rape Drug

A Carrollton man was sentenced to 63 years in prison for possessing a date rape drug that was discovered after he led police on a chase in Sept. 2019, the Collin County District Attorney's Office says. A jury found Robert Mangiafico Jr., 55, guilty of possession with intent to deliver...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Manchester police investigate car theft

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a car theft over the weekend that may be linked to several other attempted thefts in town. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said Monday that police responded to a reported theft of a motor vehicle from 27 Hillcrest Road at about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The caller told police that one of the suspects had a firearm.
Barnstable, MAHerald News

Trial date set for Catholic priest charged with rape

BARNSTABLE — A trial date has been tentatively scheduled for the Catholic priest who was charged with rape in a local case. Mark Hession is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 5, according to a pretrial hearing Monday in Barnstable Superior Court. He faces two charges of rape, one charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one charge of intimidating a witness.
Benton, ARBenton Courier

Benton man arrested for rape

A Benton man is in custody at the Saline County Detention Center on a rape charge, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Allen Avakian, 38, was arrested on July 14 on a charge of rape, a Class Y felony. According to an incident report from the SCSO, a...
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Manchester man arrested after standoff

A Manchester man was arrested after hitting a man with a gun on Tuesday night, police said. Police charged Ryan Call, 34, with first degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, armed career criminal, falsifying evidence (hiding a handgun), handgun- changing marks (in possession of a handgun with a defaced serial number) and resisting arrest.
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Local man charged with aggravated rape

A Puryear man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated rape. David Wayne Dicus, 52, 114 Stokes St., was arrested by Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey at 4:42 p.m. with the location of the arrest being the Henry County jail, an arrest report indicated. The bond for Dicus...
Thibodaux, LAHouma Courier

Thibodaux man accused of rape arrested during traffic stop

A suspect wanted in a Thibodaux rape investigation was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday, authorities said. Ronald Tyler Jr., 41, of Thibodaux, is charged with first-degree rape, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, flight from an officer, resisting an officer and contempt of court, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Patterson, LAPosted by
WAFB

Patterson man accused of rape, deputies say

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Patterson man accused of rape has been arrested, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith. Sheriff Smith says Ernest Ray Harris, Jr., 45, of Patterson, was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail on July 9 on charges of first-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Pottstown, PAMontgomery News

Judge sets December trial date for Pottstown man accused of gunshot slaying

NORRISTOWN — A judge has set a December trial date for a Pottstown man accused of the Easter Sunday 2019 gunshot slaying of another man in the borough. The jury trial for Stephen Moore, 33, of the 400 block of Chestnut Street, will begin on Dec. 6, according to an order issued by Montgomery County Judge William R. Carpenter, who will preside over the trial. The trial is expected to last five days.
Public Safetyinews.co.uk

‘Blame culture’ between police and prosecutors over rape cases is ‘retraumatising for survivors’, says charity

A “blame culture” between prosecutors and police which is hampering rape investigations has traumatised victims even further, says a charity supporting them. Rape Crisis England and Wales told i: “We see first-hand how CPS and police refusal to take responsibility and work together causes delays and inaction, and ultimately results in far too few cases being even charged let alone successfully prosecuted.”
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

New trial date for man accused of fatal OWI crash

A new trial date has been set for a Pontiac man charged in a fatal drunk driving case. Keith Singleton, Jr., 32, is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury in the Jan. 4, 2020 single-vehicle crash. Killed was Brianna Hendrix, 29, of Pontiac.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Trial date set for man accused of murdering former UofSC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The man accused of killing Samantha Josephson is set to go to court Monday, July 19. Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of murdering the former University of South Carolina student, is charged with murder and kidnapping. The trial is set to start Monday morning. In 2019,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy