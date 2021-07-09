CBOT Trends-Corn down 5-8 cents, soy down 2-5 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, down 2 to up 2 cents per bushel * Most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract seen lower for sixth day in a row, pressured by ongoing harvest in eastern U.S. Midwest. On a continuous basis, the contract hit a four-month low during the overnight trading session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts firm while MGEX spring wheat offerings mixed. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said export sales of wheat totaled 290,800 tonnes in the week ended July 1. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 200,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support near the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 1-1/4 cents lower at $6.16-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 1-1/2 cents higher at $5.89-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat < MWEU1> was 1/2 cent lower at $8.04-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Most active corn futures contract sank to lowest since Jan. 26 during overnight trading session. Market pressured by forecasts for rain and cool weather in U.S. Midwest, ideal for the corn crop as it passes through its pollination phase. * USDA said weekly export sales of corn totaled 371,400 tonnes, in line with forecasts for zero to 950,000 tonnes. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $5.17 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Traders squaring positions ahead of USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Monday. * USDA said export sales of soybeans totaled 182,300 tonnes, in line with market expectations for 100,000 to 775,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybeans last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $13.16-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)